Photos: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance
maria kovic
Sussex
/
| 18 Mar 2025 | 05:52
Attendees on the dance floor at the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 15 at the Sussex Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Karaoke was among the entertainment at the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 15 at the Sussex Fire Department.
Attendees line up for the corned beef and cabbage dinner.
Ryan Klein, honorary chief of the Sussex firehouse, and his father, Richard.
Stan and Darlene Haney.
Ray Sikora was the DJ for karaoke.
