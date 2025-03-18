x
Photos: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance

Sussex /
| 18 Mar 2025 | 05:52
    <b>Attendees on the dance floor at the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 15 at the Sussex Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Karaoke was among the entertainment at the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 15 at the Sussex Fire Department.</b>
    <b>Attendees line up for the corned beef and cabbage dinner.</b>
    <b>Ryan Klein, honorary chief of the Sussex firehouse, and his father, Richard.</b>
    <b>Stan and Darlene Haney.</b>
    Photos: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance
    <b>Ray Sikora was the DJ for karaoke.</b>
