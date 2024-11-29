x
Photos: Sussex Borough Christmas tree lighting

Sussex Borough /
| 29 Nov 2024 | 10:16
    <b>Santa greets residents as he arrives for the Christmas tree lighting Friday, Nov. 29 at Deckertown Commons in Sussex Borough.</b> (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Santa arrives with Sussex Fire &amp; EMS for the Christmas tree lighting.</b>
    <b>Santa with the new Christmas tree that’s permanently located in Deckertown Commons Park. </b>
    <b>Owen and Bentley Ashley.</b>
    <b>Adeline and Kim Rosselli of Sussex.</b>
    <b>Oliver Oczkowski and Karter Coursen make Christmas decorations.</b>
    <b>Bloomer Kylie with Klippel-Torre family.</b>
