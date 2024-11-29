Home
x
Photos: Sussex Borough Christmas tree lighting
maria kovic
Sussex Borough
/
| 29 Nov 2024 | 10:16
Santa greets residents as he arrives for the Christmas tree lighting Friday, Nov. 29 at Deckertown Commons in Sussex Borough.
(Photos by Maria Kovic)
Santa arrives with Sussex Fire & EMS for the Christmas tree lighting.
Santa with the new Christmas tree that’s permanently located in Deckertown Commons Park.
Owen and Bentley Ashley.
Adeline and Kim Rosselli of Sussex.
Oliver Oczkowski and Karter Coursen make Christmas decorations.
Bloomer Kylie with Klippel-Torre family.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Christmas tree lighting
2
deckertown commons
3
maria kovic
4
Sussex Borough
