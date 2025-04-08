Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: TREP$ Marketplace at Frankford Township School
maria kovic
Frankford
/
| 08 Apr 2025 | 04:41
Businesses run by fifth- through eighth-graders sell items in the TREP$ Marketplace on March 19 at Frankford Township School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Zachary Gonzales sells tie-dyed items.
Lily Geaney and Mia Houghtaling sell J&M Accessories.
Elianna Solis sells jewelry from the Beach Boutique.
Oscar Aadahl sells cars on keychains.
Tags
1
Frankford
2
frankford township school
3
maria kovic
4
TREP$ Marketplace
