x
Photos: Trunk or Trail in Vernon

| 29 Oct 2024 | 06:21
    <b>Emilio Spencer of Georgia is caught in a web at the Trunk or Trail on Friday, Oct. 25 at Maple Grange Park in Vernon. He is visiting friends in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Children in a wide variety of costumes at the Trunk or Trail.</b>
    <b>Aiden Guillen of Vernon sets up skeletons on the pumpkins.</b>
    <b>Callie Hagemann of Wantage dressed as Minnie Mouse.</b>
    <b>Amelia Duran of Glenwood.</b>
    <b>Jamie Wakkila and Mia Lanzilotti, both of Vernon.</b>
    <b>Janet Maring of Vernon.</b>
