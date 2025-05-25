Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Vernon Spring 5K
| 25 May 2025 | 09:32
Participants in the Vernon Spring 5K set off Saturday, May 24 at Maple Grange Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
VS2 Benny Torres; his mother, Viviana Florea; and her fiance, Chris Fritter, pose before the Vernon Spring 5K begins Saturday, May 24 at Maple Grange Park. Proceeds of the race will help Benny beat brain cancer.(Photo by Maria Kovic)
VS3 More than 80 people took part in the race, which was won by Christine Reilly, 43, of Sparta with a time of 22:38.63.
VS4
VS5
VS6 Benny Torres; his mother, Viviana Florea; and her fiance, Chris Fritter. Benny underwent surgery to fight a tumor that was wrapped around his brain stem when he was 4. Now 8, he has to undergo another surgery.
John Zimmerman and Elizabeth Oshea of Vernon.
Runners from the Vernon PAL ‘Couch to 5K’ program.
