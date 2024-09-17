x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Vernon Street Fair

| 17 Sep 2024 | 07:24
    <b>Children play with bubbles during the 10th annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Children play with bubbles during the 10th annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Main Street was closed to traffic for the 10th annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Main Street was closed to traffic for the 10th annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Street Fair attendees were asked to cast votes in a photo contest organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Vernon Township Women’s Club.</b>
    Street Fair attendees were asked to cast votes in a photo contest organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Vernon Township Women’s Club.
    <b>Kerry Tobin of Highland Lakes is dressed as Pixie Pop the Clown.</b>
    Kerry Tobin of Highland Lakes is dressed as Pixie Pop the Clown.
    <b>More than 70 local businesses and nonprofits had booths at the street fair.</b>
    More than 70 local businesses and nonprofits had booths at the street fair.
    <b>Emily and Addison Pfaffenberger of Vernon.</b>
    Emily and Addison Pfaffenberger of Vernon.
    <b>Chase Anthony Sangers and Angela Imparato of Vernon.</b>
    Chase Anthony Sangers and Angela Imparato of Vernon.
    <b>Annmarie Crowe and Gage Myers of Vernon pose with a worker holding a goat at the petting zoo.</b>
    Annmarie Crowe and Gage Myers of Vernon pose with a worker holding a goat at the petting zoo.
    <b>Danny Graham of Wantage with three dogs.</b>
    Danny Graham of Wantage with three dogs.
    <b>Children use poles to draw out the bubbles.</b>
    Children use poles to draw out the bubbles.
    <b>Children use poles to draw out the bubbles.</b>
    Children use poles to draw out the bubbles.
    Photos: Vernon Street Fair
    Photos: Vernon Street Fair
    Photos: Vernon Street Fair
    Photos: Vernon Street Fair
    <b>Children’s activities at the street fair included a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos and bubbles.</b>
    Children’s activities at the street fair included a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos and bubbles.