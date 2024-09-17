Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Vernon Street Fair
| 17 Sep 2024 | 07:24
Children play with bubbles during the 10th annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Main Street was closed to traffic for the 10th annual Vernon Street Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Street Fair attendees were asked to cast votes in a photo contest organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Vernon Township Women’s Club.
Kerry Tobin of Highland Lakes is dressed as Pixie Pop the Clown.
More than 70 local businesses and nonprofits had booths at the street fair.
Emily and Addison Pfaffenberger of Vernon.
Chase Anthony Sangers and Angela Imparato of Vernon.
Annmarie Crowe and Gage Myers of Vernon pose with a worker holding a goat at the petting zoo.
Danny Graham of Wantage with three dogs.
Children use poles to draw out the bubbles.
Children use poles to draw out the bubbles.
Children’s activities at the street fair included a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos and bubbles.
Comentários
