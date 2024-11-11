x
Photos: Veterans on the march

| 11 Nov 2024 | 04:49
    <b>VVD1 Veterans march with flags and rucksacks from Mountain Creek to the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441 in Vernon on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>VVD2 Veterans march with rucksacks to the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441 in Vernon for a Veterans Day ceremony and lunch Monday, Nov. 11. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>VVD3 Residents applaud the veterans marching through Vernon.</b>
