Photos: Volunteer Day at Rebecca’s Homestead

| 31 Jul 2024 | 06:31
    <b>Jason Bailey and Mark Stoller, volunteers from Selective Insurance, fix a gate at Rebecca’s Homestead in Branchville. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The nonprofit organization invited volunteers to help out in exchange for a meal Friday, July 26. </b>
    <b>Volunteers help out at Rebecca’s Homestead, which houses developmentally disabled adults who contribute to the daily operations of the farm.</b>
    <b>Dora Torres of Jefferson and Elisa Young of Oak Ridge paint a table and chairs.</b>
    <b>Elaine McLaughlin of Hopatcong picks tomatoes.</b>
    <b>Dennis Elmers, left, of Wantage and Ken Anderson of Oak Ridge.</b>
    <b>Rich Clemente of Boonton and Melvin Pena of New Windsor, N.Y., fix the curb.</b>
