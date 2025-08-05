Picciuto named Counselor of the Year

Donna Picciuto has been selected as the 2025 Sussex County School Counselor of the Year.

She has been a counselor for the fourth- and fifth-graders at Lounsberry Hollow School in Vernon for seven years.

“I definitely felt that imposter syndrome at first, but I also felt so valued and excited since I love what I do,” she said, referring to the honor.

“My school made a big deal about it, and I received flowers and a gift card to a restaurant near my house.”

School counselors are nominated by their colleagues and are selected by their county’s School Counselor Associations for the award.

They are selected because of their ability to deliver an effective school counseling program, which focuses on academic development, career counseling and personal/social support.

School counselors sometimes are unsung heroes. They help students with issues inside and outside school and can have a great impact on them.

Feeling accepted

The biggest problems that her students face is feeling accepted, Picciuto said.

Twenty years ago that meant being able to join different clubs or friend groups; now it’s who has an iPhone and who doesn’t, she noted. Students who don’t have the latest iPhone and social media apps, such as SnapChat, Instagram and TikTok, feel left out.

“What’s hard for me is that these young kids know more than what middle schoolers or even high schoolers knew when I first started,” she said. “It can be a struggle, especially because these students are 9-, 10- and 11-year-olds.”

Navigating such issues can be very difficult for a school counselor, but Picciuto advises the best way she can.

Her favorite part of her job is being there to watch her students develop and mature. She has seen some become more outgoing or develop new traits and attributes.

Helping people

Growing up, Picciuto had her sights set on helping people.

She was an administrative assistant for many years, then got a secretary job in the guidance office at Morris County School of Technology.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Centenary University, then her master’s degree from Capella University in 2012.

The mother of two then became a school counselor at Vernon Township High School.

After six years there, Picciuto was transferred to Lounsberry Hollow. She also is treasurer and scholarship chairwoman of the Sussex County School Counselor Association.

“At the high school level, it is very different and the issues that I dealt with were very deep,” she said. “At fourth and fifth grade, it’s a lot more counseling compared to helping with academics and college.”

The move to the elementary school was a big change for her, but after some time, she adjusted and now loves working with the younger students, she said.

Music is happy place

Outside work, Picciuto can be found listening to live music or at a concert.

She has been to 180 concerts so far and says music is a happy place for her.

She also loves to hike with her husband and to read books.