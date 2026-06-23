Police investigating damage to dog parks in Wantage and Vernon

A motor vehicle crash is to blame for damage done to the fencing at the Wantage Dog Park while the damage at the Vernon Dog Park appears to have been done by hand, police said.

“Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on June 16 at 11:35 p.m. on County Highway 628 in Wantage Township,” said New Jersey State Police Public Information Officer Caitlin Brennan June 18 via email. “Based on a preliminary investigation, a Ford passenger vehicle was driving in the parking lot when it lost directional control and struck a fence. There were no reported injuries on scene. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.”

Stu Baker, who helped found the dog park, said incidents are rare and he believes what took place was not an accident.

“Not an accident, malicious intent to create mischief,” he said via email.

Baker did not say why he thought the damage was purposeful.

Wantage Township Administrator Michael Restel said there are no cameras at the dog park, which remains open.

Brennan had not responded to a follow up email.

Incident at Vernon Dog Park

A Monday morning post on the Vernon Dog Park Facebook page alleged vandalism at that location.

“Our park has been vandalized over Sunday night into Monday mornings June 21-22,” read the post. “The police have been notified. The gate between the smaller dog park and large dog park was ripped off its hinges, it is no longer a secure barrier between both parks.”

Vernon police say they are investigating the matter, and it is unclear if the dog park incidents are related.

“There was damage done to a gate at the dog park and we are still looking into possible leads as to who is responsible for the damage,” Vernon police Cpt. Jason Haw said Tuesday morning. “From what I have heard – and I don’t know the details over there – the damage done in Wantage appears to have been due to a crash whereas the damage here was done by hand.”

Haw said there are no cameras at the dog park.