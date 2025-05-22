Power to be off 12 hours in Vernon

Power will be out in Vernon for about 12 hours this weekend, Vernon police said Thursday, May 22.

“Due to critical equipment repairs,” the power will be off from about 10 p.m. Saturday, May 24 through 10 a.m. Sunday, May 25, police said.

The outage will affect about 2,300 customers of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L).

“Affected customers will be notified directly by JCP&L via a reverse call.”

For information about the planned outage, residents should call JCP&L customer service at 1-800-662-3115.