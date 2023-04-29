Programs planned at Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge

The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge is offering programs in May to meet a range of interests.

On Saturday, May 6, the volunteer group will meet to discuss what is happening in the refuge, updates on nesting wildlife, and opportunities for volunteers to become involved.

Volunteers help with surveying nesting wildlife, checking trails, planting wildflowers, greeting visitors and more.

The program will start at 11 a.m. in the large barn at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

On May 18, Sandy McPhail and Karyn Cichocki will lead a bird walk to look for returning migrants. It is peak time for warblers, thrushes, shorebirds and more that are heading north to their nesting grounds.

The walk will start at 8 a.m. at Owens Station Road and will follow the trail up to Liberty Marsh. Binoculars are recommended.

Beginners are encouraged to come see and hear the many spring birds. The experts will provide tips on how to identify them.

At 8:30 p.m. May 26, telescopes will be set up at Owens Station to focus on the craters and mountains of the moon. There also will be views of Mars and Venus.

The spring and early summer constellations will be appearing and the folklore about them will be shared.

In case of rain or heavy cloud cover, the event will be postponed to May 27.

All programs are free. Details are posted online at www.friendsofwallkillriver.org

For information or to sign up for email notices about these and future events, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com or call (973) 702-7266 ext. 15.