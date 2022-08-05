Project Self-Sufficiency seeks donations of new school supplies

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new school supplies for distribution to more than 500 children and teens during the month of August. This year, organizers are suggesting that donors sponsor a backpack for students in need. A $25 donation will purchase and fill a small backpack with the key supplies needed for elementary school students, while a $30 donation will purchase and fill a large backpack with key supplies for middle and high school students.

Monetary donations, which allow the agency to purchase supplies in bulk, can also be given through the organization’s website: projectselfsufficiency.org/school-supplies. For those who prefer to shop, a wish list of items has been prepared, including new backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pens, spiral notebooks, and loose-leaf paper. Backpacks in solid and neutral colors are preferred. Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to more than 500 students at a Back to School Fair in later in August and at other events throughout the school year.

Those who need backpacks and school supplies are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency (973-940-3500) to be put on the distribution list. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. For information about donating school supplies, or to inquire about any of the programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500, or visit projectselfsufficiency.org.