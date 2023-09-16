Public hearing Thursday on Skylands Ride

Sussex County will hold its annual public hearing on Skylands Ride online at noon Thursday, Sept. 21.

Residents may discuss transportation services for senior citizens and people with disabilities that are provided under the Senior Citizen and Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program.

All interested people or agencies will have an opportunity to comment on the planning, administration and operation of the transportation services. Interested parties may submit oral or written evidence and recommendations on or before noon Sept. 21.

Written comments should be addressed to Nick Kapetanakis, County of Sussex, Transportation Public Hearing, Administrative Center, One Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

To access the hearing online, go to https://zoom.us/j/95736874336?pwd=bi9aL2lPOTRtdC9NT211YjA0ZjQ5dz09 or call 309-205-3325. Meeting ID: 957 3687 4336 Passcode: 655604

For information, contact Nick Kapetanakis at nkapetanakis@sussex.nj.us or 973-940-5200 ext. 1287.