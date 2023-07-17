Rinker running for mayor

Sally Rinker, a former mayor and councilwoman, has announced her candidacy for mayor of Vernon in the fall election.

The four-year term of Mayor Howard Burrell, who took office in 2020, expires at the end of this year.

Candidates have until Sept. 5 to file petitions to get their names on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Rinker was a council member and mayor from 2009 to 2011. She withdrew her candidacy for mayor in 2015 and two years later lost a bid for a council seat.

“During my tenure, there were no new lawsuits, transparency was paramount, public comments had no time limit and questions received responses,” she said. “My dedication to a transparent and fiscally conservative government continued when not in office” as president of the Vernon Taxpayers Association.

Rinker said she has been a Vernon taxpayer for 44 years and has operated her construction and development company, Passive Solar Homes, in Vernon for more than 35 years. She also owned a local bike shop, where her son Jason operated his business, Ridetopia, for 15 years before his death in 2021.

“I bring the business experience necessary to supervise projects and adequately assess the quality of work we pay our professionals to do,” she said.

“My building career required me to work with the New Jersey departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation; the county Health, Planning and Road Departments; the Coalition of Affordable Housing; the Highlands Council; and every department in our municipality, including planning and zoning, fire, tax and building. My years of experience with these agencies and departments make me uniquely qualified to work with them as they relate to town issues.”

Rinker has been active in the Vernon Rotary Club, Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Vernon Historical Society, Western Highlands Scenic Byway Committee and Project Self Sufficiency Leadership Council. She was a volunteer emergency medical technician with the Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Squad and served on the township’s Environmental Commission, Land Use Board, Greenway Action Committee and the Economic Development Committee.

Her goals for Vernon include cutting spending and working to increase commercial ratables to reduce the tax burden on residents.

“We must complete the sewer and water systems in our commercial zones to attract businesses here instead of losing them to surrounding towns with sewers.”

She also promised to streamline the permit processes and encourage small-business investments by offering tax incentives.

“You have my word that solving the complex issues regarding Legends Resort will be at the forefront of my efforts to turn that situation into a windfall for Vernon.”

In addition, she plans to address the issues of private communities.

“We are primarily a recreational and agri-tourism town which will be the guiding path and consideration of all we do. ... The mayor’s office will have an open-door policy and monthly town hall meetings will be held.”