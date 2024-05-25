Rodeo today at Wantage farm

Green Valley Farm, 997 Route 23, Wantage, will host a rodeo Saturday, May 25.

A Kids Rodeo will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the pro rodeo at 2 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. The event is rain or shine.

There will be vendors and crafters and barbecue and homemade ice cream.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers or pets.

Tickets are $20 for those age 13 and older and $18 for those ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger and veterans with ID admitted for free. Discounts available through Thursday, May 23.

Tickets may be purchased online at rodeoticket.com/rodeos/green-valley-farms-pro-rodeo/2024/tickets

For information, send email to greenvalleyfarms.us@gmail.com or call 973-875-5213.