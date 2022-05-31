Rolling Hills Primary School brings in the family for two fun events

Recently Rolling Hills Primary School in Vernon, NJ, held two family-friendly events. First up, the school held a program called Campfire Stories, organized by Rebecca Walker, the school’s reading specialist. The families of Rolling Hills’ second and third graders were invited to sit around a campfire and celebrate the tradition of oral storytelling.

According to a school spokesperson, teachers volunteered to spend the evening sharing some wonderful tales of their own with the participating families, who also got to enjoy the traditional camp treat of s’mores roasted over our campfires.

The second event was Rolling Hills Family Math Night which was organized by Rolling Hills math teacher Barbara Monschauer. Families were invited to participate in a variety of critical thinking activities where everyone had a chance to take part in hands-on learning. Life-size game boards, a huge tumbling tower and problem-solving activities were all part of the fun.

Both activities were made possible through grants from the Vernon Township Education Association’s PRIDE committee and the NJEA. Faculty and staff from both Rolling Hills and Vernon Township High School, along with student volunteers from Lounsberry Hollow School, Glen Meadow Middle School and the high school, all helped to make both nights a huge success, according to the school spokesperson.