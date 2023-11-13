Rossi elected mayor

Anthony Rossi beat two former township officials in a three-way battle for mayor in the Nov. 7 election, , according to unofficial results reported by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office.

Mail-in and absentee ballots are accepted via mail up to six days after Election Day, and provisional ballots are counted after the deadline for receiving mail-in/absentee ballots.

“It is a great honor to serve as Vernon’s next mayor,” said Rossi, who won a four-year term. “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of love and support I have been receiving on this campaign trail.”

He received 2,814 votes compared with 1,687 for Harry Shortway and 811 for Sally Rinker, according to election results as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

Both Shortway and Rinker were former mayors and Township Council members.

Rossi attributed his victory to the fact that “I listen.” “I listened to the hundreds of people I have spoken with. I listened to their concerns, frustrations and willingness to see Vernon change its course. This is what separated me from my opponents.”

When he takes office in January, he plans “to communicate the public’s concerns and issues to the municipality and work with each department head and staff on restoring good government.”

“I will need to address any immediate departmental issues and concerns. We have many administrative tasks, appointments, reorg issues and problems that must be addressed.”

He promised to thoroughly review the budget with the township’s chief financial officer, business administrator and Township Council members.

“I will also begin looking into the tax reassessment practices ASAP and express public concerns, especially the repeated in-home assessments.”

Vernon Township Council

Incumbent Bradley Sparta and former school board member William Higgins won two Vernon Township Council seats, according to the unofficial results. The terms are for three years.

Sparta had 3,354 votes and Higgins had 3,177 compared with 2,186 for Councilwoman Margaret “Peg” Distasi, who was appointed to the council last spring.

Jessica DeBenedetto and Daniel Storey won two council seats with two-year terms.

DeBenedetto had 2,305 votes and Storey had 1,564 while Mark Heftler received 1,263.

A referendum on the Vernon ballot asked whether the township should provide an annual monetary length of service award program for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services organization members was approved, with 4,417 voting yes and 928 voting no.

Vernon school board

Incumbent Adina Hope appears to have been defeated in a race for three seats on the Vernon Township Board of Education.

Hope had 2,263 votes compared with 3,621 for incumbent Carl Contino, 3,160 for Elaine Colianni and 3,021 for incumbent Charles Cimaglia.

Residents had raised questions about the school district paying to send Hope’s child to a special school outside the district.

Sussex Borough Council

Republicans Nicholas Southard and Martin Kokoruda were leading in the race for two seats on the Sussex Borough Council, according to the unofficial results.

Southard had 221 votes and Kokoruda had 199, while Democrat Emily Downs received 112.

Sussex-Wantage school board

Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone appear to have won seats on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education along with board president Nicholas D’Agostino.

Space received 1,433 votes, Vallone had 1,264 and D’Agostino had 1,022, according to the unofficial results.

Deborah Jenkins Braconi received 851 votes, Daniel Van Tassel had 837, Trevor McPherson had 757 and Stephanie McPherson had 708.

Frankford Township school board

Jessie Vaughan, incumbent Kathleen Retz Adam and Mindy Smith were leading in the race for three seats on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

Vaughan had 848 votes, Adam had 834 and Smith had 829, according to the unofficial result.

Following were Charlene Molnar with 818 votes, Darrin Chambers with 774 and Chris Dexter Jr. with 672.