Rossi likely elected Vernon mayor

Anthony Rossi had a big lead in the race for Vernon mayor in the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election, according to unofficial results reported by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office.

Rossi received 2,777 votes compared with 1,645 for Harry Shortway and 790 for Sally Rinker, according to the results reported abut 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both Shortway and Rinker were former mayors and Township Council members.

During the campaign, Rossi emphasized that he is not a politician but rather a former business owner who has been a global vice president for Citibank and JPMorgan Chase.

He promised to end the township’s yearly tax reassessments, reduce municipal spending and expand shared services.

Vernon Township Council

Incumbent Bradley Sparta and former school board member William Higgins appear to have won two Vernon Township Council seats, according to the unofficial results. The terms are for three years.

Sparta had 3,306 votes and Higgins had 3,135 compared with 2,133 for Councilwoman Margaret “Peg” Distasi, who was appointed to the council last spring.

Jessica DeBenedetto and Daniel Storey led in the race for two council seats with two-year terms.

DeBenedetto had 2,262 votes and Storey had 1,551 while Mark Heftler received 1,227.

A referendum on the Vernon ballot asked whether the township should provide an annual monetary length of service award program for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services organization members was approved, with 4,320 voting yes and 928 voting no.

Vernon school board

Incumbent Adina Hope appears to have been defeated in a race for three seats on the Vernon Township Board of Education.

Hope had 2,263 votes compared with 3,621 for incumbent Carl Contino, 3,160 for Elaine Colianni and 3,021 for incumbent Charles Cimaglia.

Residents had raised questions about the school district paying to send Hope’s child to a special school outside the district.

Sussex Borough Council

Republicans Nicholas Southard and Martin Kokoruda were leading in the race for two seats on the Sussex Borough Council, according to the unofficial results.

Southard had 221 votes and Kokoruda had 199, while Democrat Emily Downs received 112.

Sussex-Wantage school board

Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone appear to have won seats on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education along with board president Nicholas D’Agostino.

Space received 1,433 votes, Vallone had 1,264 and D’Agostino had 1,022, according to the unofficial results.

Deborah Jenkins Braconi received 851 votes, Daniel Van Tassel had 837, Trevor McPherson had 757 and Stephanie McPherson had 708.

Frankford Township school board

Jessie Vaughan, incumbent Kathleen Retz Adam and Mindy Smith were leading in the race for three seats on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

Vaughan had 848 votes, Adam had 834 and Smith had 829, according to the unofficial result.

Following were Charlene Molnar with 818 votes, Darrin Chambers with 774 and Chris Dexter Jr. with 672.