Rossi sworn in as Vernon’s mayor

Vernon /
| 16 Jan 2024 | 01:31
    Anthony Rossi takes the oath of office as Vernon’s mayor during the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 15. At right are his parents, Harriett and Anthony. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, second from right, administers the oath of office to Bradley Sparta, who was re-elected to the Township Council in November. Holding the Bible is his wife, Robyn. Watching are his parents, Gary and Barbara. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    William Higgins, right, takes the oath of office as a new member of the Township Council. The former school board member was elected to the council Nov. 7.
    Councilman Phil Rizzuto presents a plaque to former Councilman Joe Tadrick, second from left. At left is Mayor Anthony Rossi. At right is Councilwoman Natalie Buccieri.
    State Sen. Parker Space, left, administers the oath of office to leaders of the Vernon Volunteer Fire Department.
    State Sen. Parker Space, left, administers the oath of office to members of the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad.
    Ali Thomas sings the National Anthem during the reorganization meeting.
Anthony Rossi promised to make Vernon a business-friendly town after he was sworn in as the new mayor at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 15.

Councilman Bradley Sparta and former school board member William Higgins also were sworn in to new terms on the council.

Rossi defeated Harry Shortway and Sally Rinker in the Nov. 7 election to win a four-year term. He succeeds Howard Burrell, who did not seek re-election.

Rossi also promised to work with other Vernon officials and employees whether or not they agree politically.

He pointed out that he and Burrell have far different political viewpoints yet they have been working together on the leadership transition.

Rossi and others pointed out that the local campaigns leading up to the fall election were among the worst in Vernon’s history.