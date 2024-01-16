Rossi sworn in as Vernon’s mayor

Anthony Rossi promised to make Vernon a business-friendly town after he was sworn in as the new mayor at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 15.
Councilman Bradley Sparta and former school board member William Higgins also were sworn in to new terms on the council.
Rossi defeated Harry Shortway and Sally Rinker in the Nov. 7 election to win a four-year term. He succeeds Howard Burrell, who did not seek re-election.
Rossi also promised to work with other Vernon officials and employees whether or not they agree politically.
He pointed out that he and Burrell have far different political viewpoints yet they have been working together on the leadership transition.
Rossi and others pointed out that the local campaigns leading up to the fall election were among the worst in Vernon’s history.