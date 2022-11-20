S-W Regional school board introduces new cell phone policy

The Sussex-Wantage Board of Education on Nov. 17 formally introduced the district’s new cell phone policy.

The policy would prohibit the use of cell phones by students from the time they walk into the school building until they depart at the end of the day. They can put it in their lockers during the day, and use it again at the end of the day.

If there are emergencies, parents can call the main office and the child will be brought down immediately. If the child has an emergency in school, they can go to the office and call their parents from the office.

The second reading and possible adoption will be at the Board of Education’s Dec. 22 meeting. It was introduced by an 8-0 vote. Board of Education member Ken Nuss was absent.

“I personally fill like this will help any distractions during class,” Superintendent Michael Gall said. “I know that I get distracted throughout the day by cell phone, so I can’t even imagine how distracted this generation gets by social media and such. That’s my personal opinion.”