SCCC advances major campus upgrades

Sussex County Community College is moving forward with several major campus projects aimed at expanding academic opportunities and improving the student experience.

The college is developing a new Learning Commons that will combine library resources, tutoring and academic support services in a collaborative, modern space. Construction is nearing completion on a state-of-the-art Optics Center designed to engage students in the growing optics and photonics field. A new nursing simulation lab also recently opened, offering advanced technology to better prepare students for careers in high-demand health professions.

“Our campus is evolving in exciting ways,” SCCC President Cory Homer said. “These projects represent our dedication to providing high-quality, hands-on learning in an environment that supports every student’s journey.”

Registration is now open for the Winter and Spring 2026 semesters. The college offers more than 100 degree and certificate options, including 32 Career and Technical Education programs for students pursuing transfer opportunities or direct entry into the workforce.

The Winter Session begins Jan. 5 and is offered fully online in an accelerated, two-and-a-half-week format for students looking to earn credits quickly.

Spring classes begin Jan. 20.