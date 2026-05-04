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SCCC hosts health fair

Newton. A health fair was held at Sussex County Community College on May 4.

Newton /
| 04 May 2026 | 07:59
    Emma Verniero of Newton checks blood for cholesterol.
    Emma Verniero of Newton checks blood for cholesterol. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Thaylor Sibblies of Newton demonstrates CPR.
    Thaylor Sibblies of Newton demonstrates CPR. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Corey Finelli of Blairstown checks blood pressure.
    Corey Finelli of Blairstown checks blood pressure. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)