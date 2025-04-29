SCCC teams to play at Skylands Stadium

Skylands Stadium, home of the Sussex County Miners professional baseball team, will become the official home of Sussex County Community College (SCCC) athletic programs.

Beginning in August, the stadium will host Sussex Skylanders football and baseball teams.

The teams have been playing home games at local high schools because SCCC has no stadium.

The agreement announced Wednesday, April 23 coincides with the stadium’s transformation into a year-round athletic and entertainment destination.

A state-of-the-art turf field was installed this spring.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our college and student-athletes,” said Cory Homer, SCCC’s interim president.

“Having our teams play at a professional-caliber facility like Skylands Stadium enhances the student experience and reinforces our role as a proud community institution. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Skylands Stadium and the Sussex County Miners to make this a reality.”

He added, “We look forward to expanding opportunities for our student-athletes and weaving them into the fabric of Sussex County life. For many athletes, playing at Skylands Stadium will be a dream realized - a venue that offers top-tier amenities and a big-league atmosphere.”

Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the stadium and the Miners, said, “Our vision is to transform Skylands Stadium into a year-round community asset. From our new turf field to a growing calendar of events, this agreement with SCCC is exactly the kind of local collaboration we’re proud to build. It’s a win for our stadium, our community and, most importantly, the student-athletes of Sussex County.”

Mike Dorso, owner of the stadium and the Miners, said the aim has been to become the cornerstone of athletic and cultural activity in the region.

“We want to create an environment that increases community engagement, promotes regional talent and opens the doors to organizations that make a lasting impact. SCCC adds to this mission in a big way.

“We’re excited to see their teams compete here and look forward to giving them a home-field advantage in every sense of the word.”

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are celebrating their 10th anniversary season.

The team, which is a member of the Frontier League, plays a 96-game regular season from May through August, with 48 home games at Skylands Stadium.

The stadium has 4,200 seats as well as a 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, a 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, the Backyard Restaurant & Bar, and a large parking lot.