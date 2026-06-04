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SCCC to showcase Electrical Lineworker program

Newton. Prospective students can learn about Sussex County Community College’s Electrical Lineworker program and available student support services during an information session June 23 in Newton.

Newton /
| 04 Jun 2026 | 03:59
    <b>Students in the Electrical Lineworker program receive hands-on training in preparation for careers in the electrical utility field.</b>
    Students in the Electrical Lineworker program receive hands-on training in preparation for careers in the electrical utility field. ( Photo submitted)

Sussex County Community College will host an information session highlighting its Electrical Lineworker program on June 23, offering prospective students an opportunity to explore career training options in a high-demand field.

The event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

Attendees will learn about the college’s hands-on, industry-focused training program, which is designed to equip students with the skills needed for careers in the electrical utility industry. Representatives from Student Support Services also will be available to answer questions about enrollment, financial aid and beginning classes this fall.

Career and Technical Education programs provide pathways to in-demand occupations through practical training, industry-recognized credentials and real-world experience.

In addition to the Electrical Lineworker program, Sussex County Community College offers more than 30 Associate of Applied Science degree programs geared toward preparing graduates for immediate employment.

College officials noted that financial aid is available and encouraged students to apply for scholarships and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

For more information, contact Program Supervisor Shane Conner at sconner@sussex.edu or visit Sussex County Community College