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Scholarships given through 100 Woman Project

Newton. The annual 100 Woman Project gave scholarships at an event on March 18 organized by Judge Loraine Parker.

Newton /
| 19 Mar 2026 | 03:35
    <b>Schoalrship winners, Jane DeEsch of Greeley,Pa., Liz Ervey of Allamuchy and Lisa McKenzie of Sparta are shown with organizer Judge Loraine Parker, right.</b>
    Schoalrship winners, Jane DeEsch of Greeley,Pa., Liz Ervey of Allamuchy and Lisa McKenzie of Sparta are shown with organizer Judge Loraine Parker, right. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Stan Kula, executive director of the SCCC Foundation speaks.</b>
    Stan Kula, executive director of the SCCC Foundation speaks. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Nancy Craddock of Newton, Cathy Feenstra of Stillwater, Ilene Schwartz of Stillwter and Susan Hebel from Branchville pose for a photo.</b>
    Nancy Craddock of Newton, Cathy Feenstra of Stillwater, Ilene Schwartz of Stillwter and Susan Hebel from Branchville pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)