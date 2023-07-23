School board member quits

Board of Education vice president Justin Annunziata resigned his seat on the board Thursday, July 20.

At the meeting that night, board president Kelly Mitchell said he cited as reasons for his resignation a new baby at home and expanded responsibilities at work.

The board expects to interview possible replacements at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Those interested in applying for a term that ends Dec. 31 should send a letter of interest by Monday, Aug. 21 to Patricia Ratcliffe-Lee, district business administrator, at pratcliffe-lee@vtsd.com and to Mitchell at kmitchell@vtsd.com

For information, call Ratcliffe-Lee at 973-764-4186.

Annunziata was elected to the board in 2017 at age 21 and re-elected in 2020.

He graduated from Vernon Township High School and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in management from American University.