Scilingo, Anderson to lead Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Scilingo unanimously was elected president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce at the board of directors’ meeting Jan. 4.

She will work with former chamber president Jennifer Hopper, who will remain a director.

Scilingo, owner of Executive Insurance Services in Vernon, has 12 years of experience in the insurance industry. She also is on the township’s Beautification Committee and Recreation Board.

“I am proud to call Vernon my home and look forward to continuing to make it a great place to live, work and play for generations to come,” she said.

Kristi Anderson was elected vice president.

She has been a Realtor in Vernon for more than 20 years and is a top producer with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team, selling more than $12.5 million with 45 sold homes in 2022.

Anderson has been a chamber director for more than 10 years.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Kristi on numerous community projects over the years and have always been impressed with her expertise,” Scilingo said.

“I believe the board made the absolute perfect selection. It has been an honor to work with our board and partners in serving chamber members and helping Vernon continue to be a great place to live and work. I can’t wait to be a business partner working with Kristi and the chamber to see what’s next!”

Theresa Markham was elected treasurer. She is a financial adviser who joined the chamber in 2020 after spending several years homeschooling her daughter, volunteering, serving on an arts board of directors, and tutoring local students in SAT and math.

She has experience as a Morgan Stanley attorney and a divorce attorney and is also a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst.

“The Vernon chamber members are very philanthropic, and I am honored and looking forward to serving as their treasurer,” she said.

Other officers are Debbie Coulson, recording secretary; Lisa DeRitter, corresponding secretary; and directors Keren Gonen, Jennifer Hopper, Cindi DiMatteo and Ron Williams.

The chamber will hold its annual meeting in February.

Its Cabin Fever Mixer will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Fox and Bear Lodge, 967 McAfee Glenwood Road (Route 517), Glenwood. Light food and drink will be served.

Reservations are required. Send email to info@vernonchamber.com or call 973-476-0878 by Feb. 10.