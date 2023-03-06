Shortino becomes county health officer

Jennifer Shortino, director of the Division of Health, was appointed Sussex County’s health officer during the Feb. 22 meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.

Shortino, employed by the county’s Health Division since 2005, is a licensed health officer through the state of New Jersey.

“I am very thankful to the Board of County Commissioners and the County Administrator for this opportunity to implement my experience and education to help prevent, promote and protect the public health of Sussex County residents and its visitors,” she said.

“I am honored to be the health director and health officer for Sussex County because I not only work here but I live here too.”

Shortino received her bachelor’s degree in Earth and Environmental Studies and her master’s in Environmental Health from Montclair State University.

She has received four promotions in the past five years of working for Sussex County.

She has more than 20 years of experience performing public health inspections and investigations and enforcing sanitary, environmental and public health laws, rules and ordinances.

She has managed the Environmental Public Health Program, supervised staff involved in the County Health Division serving 24 municipalities and has been a licensed lead inspector risk assessor since 2003.

Deputy Commissioner Director Herbert Yardley said, “As a longtime employee with the Sussex County Health Division, Jennifer acquired a wealth of experience and demonstrated her passion for public heath by working her way through the ranks to earn this prestigious position.

“Jennifer’s excellence in this field was evident by her ability to pass the health officer exam on her first attempt, a commendable achievement.”

Shortino supervises the daily operations of four offices under the Division of Health, including Environmental Health, Public Health Nursing, Weights and Measures, and Mosquito Control.

She has been a Sussex County resident for 18 years.