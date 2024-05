The seventh annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1 at Maple Grange Park, Vernon.

The free event is organized by the township’s Board of Recreation.

Chalk and accessories, such as spray bottles and shading tools, will be provided; participants may bring their own.

Prizes will be given for chalk drawings by age category. Adults are welcome.

Registration required; register online at forms.gle/SYKMowGxGTg7zihx6

The rain date is Sunday, June 2.