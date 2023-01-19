Skylands Ride to resume full schedule Feb. 1

Skylands Ride, the Sussex County public bus service, will resume a full weekday Connect schedule, effective Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The bus system moved to a demand-only model in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

It resumed a modified Connect schedule in November 2020 while continuing to provide demand-response services.

Skylands Ride will continue to provide demand-response services so residents can access employment, medical appointments, prescriptions, medical equipment, food and other essential services.

For information or schedule a ride, go online to www.sussex.nj.us or call Skylands Ride at 973-579-0480.