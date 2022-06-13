Snufftown Garden Club hosts renown horticulturalist

Recently, the Snufftown Garden Club hosted a presentation called “Native Plants - Designing to Attract Wildlife,” given by Bruce Crawford, manager of Horticulture at the Morris County Parks Commission. Crawford, the former director of Rutgers Gardens, was the 2021 recipient of the National Garden Club Award for his innovation in education and landscape design.

In attendance was District Director of the Garden Club of New Jersey Onnolee Allieri, as well as Snufftown Garden Club President Rose Wolverton and program coordinator Sue Mortensen, among several others.

The Snufftown Garden Club serves the townships of Hardyston and Vernon. Meetings are held at Wolvie’s Barn, 4442 Rudetown Road, Hamburg. For more information, follow the group on Facebook by searching for “Snufftown Garden Club,” or contact President Rose Wolverton at rwolvie@centurylink.net. Membership is open to anyone with a love of gardening.