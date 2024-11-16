Space, Silverthorne running for county commissioner

Sussex County Commissioner Jill Space and Frankford Township Mayor Dave Silverthorne plan to run as a team in the 2025 race for two seats on the Board of County Commissioners.

“As a local business owner with generations of family who call Sussex County home, I am deeply committed to the county’s future prosperity and that of its residents,” said Space, who is director of the board.

“Providing competent, responsive government to our residents while keeping costs as low as possible has been the Republican commissioners’ board mantra for years,” she said.

All five members of the board are Republicans.

Space is a Wantage resident and is married to state Sen. Parker Space. They own Space Farms Zoo & Museum, which was started in 1927 by Parker’s grandparents.

Jill Space was selected by the Sussex County Republican Committee to fill a vacancy on the commissioners board April 30, 2022. She won a three-term in the 2022 general election.

As a member of the board’s Budget Committee, she helped direct $100,000 earmarked for the county college to Sussex Technical High School to save a popular shop from cuts.

She also played a key role in appointing three new members to Sussex Tech’s school board, allowing for a new president and vice president who are committed to growing the school and taking it in a positive direction.

Space also played a leading role in creation of a veterans support group and acquisition of two new buses for the county’s Skyline Ride fleet. She supported $2 million in grant funding for struggling small businesses and $440,000 for first-responders after the pandemic.

First-time candidate

Silverthorne, who is running for a commissioner seat for the first time, said, “In Frankford Township, we have shown that a common-sense conservative approach to governance works. I look forward to bringing that experience to the Sussex County Board of Commissioners and building on their recent good work.”

He became a member of the Frankford Township Committee in February 2021, filling the vacancy left by Chris Carney, who became a county commissioner.

Silverthorne’s current term on the committee ends Dec. 31, 2026. Committee members each year choose one to serve as mayor and one as deputy mayor.

As mayor and committee member, Silverthorne has implemented conservative fiscal policies to pay off all outstanding municipal debt; used shared services with neighboring municipalities and county government to lessen the local tax burden; and called for a 10 percent waste cut from municipal department heads.

He led a joint project that corrected a stormwater flooding issue that affected both Branchville and Frankford, using mostly state grant funding.

He also organized and oversaw a meeting with the New Jersey State Police Barracks commander, Sussex County sheriff and mayors and/or municipal officials who use the State Police for primary law enforcement to increase communication among them.

The Space-Silverthorne ticket has been endorsed by state Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, Sheriff Mike Strada, County Commissioner Chris Carney, Franklin Mayor John Sowden, Fredon Mayor Glenn Dietz, Hampton Township Mayor Tim Dooley, Hardyston Mayor Frank Cicerale, Hopatcong Mayor Marie Galate, Lafayette Mayor and county Commissioner-elect Alan Henderson, Montague Mayor George Zitone, Ogdensburg Mayor George Hutnick, Sandyston Mayor George Harper, Stanhope Mayor Gene Wronko, Stillwater Mayor Lisa Chammings, Sussex Borough Mayor Robert Holowach, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi, Republican State Committeeman Billy Marotta and County Republican Chairman Joe LaBarbera.

“Commissioner Director Space and Mayor Silverthorne have proven themselves to be effective leaders who not only defend but also propel forward our Sussex County conservative values,” LaBarbera said.