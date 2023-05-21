Spring 5K, Kids Mile races are today in Vernon

Vernon’s Spring 5K and Kids Mile races will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21 at Maple Grange Park, 36 Maple Grange Road.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The events are sponsored by the Vernon Police Athletic League and the township’s Recreation Department.

The pre-registration cost is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the Kids Mile. Race-day registration will be $30 for the 5K and $12 for the Kids Mile.

Participants in the 5K will receive a T-shirt and swag bag, and Kids Mile participants will receive a swag bag.

For information, call 973-764-9514, send email to info@vernonpal.com or go online to http://www.vernonpal.com