State funding to expand preschool

The Vernon Township School District has received state funding to expand its preschool program.
Beginning Dec. 16, the district will offer free full-day preschool for 3- and 4-year-old children living in Vernon.
Eligible children who turned 3 on or before Oct. 1, 2024, may register for the program.
Current preschool students will maintain their spots for the rest of the 2024-25 school year.
Because of limited space, children not currently enrolled will be entered in a lottery system for admission.
Families of children who are not selected through the lottery will have their child placed on a waiting list for future openings.
Nov. 1 is the preschool registration deadline.
Families will be notified of the lottery results Nov. 15.
Nov. 22 is the deadline for families to accept or decline a spot.
For information and to register, go online to vtsd.com