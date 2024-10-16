State funding to expand preschool

The Vernon Township School District has received state funding to expand its preschool program.

Beginning Dec. 16, the district will offer free full-day preschool for 3- and 4-year-old children living in Vernon.

Eligible children who turned 3 on or before Oct. 1, 2024, may register for the program.

Current preschool students will maintain their spots for the rest of the 2024-25 school year.

Because of limited space, children not currently enrolled will be entered in a lottery system for admission.

Families of children who are not selected through the lottery will have their child placed on a waiting list for future openings.

Nov. 1 is the preschool registration deadline.

Families will be notified of the lottery results Nov. 15.

Nov. 22 is the deadline for families to accept or decline a spot.

For information and to register, go online to vtsd.com