Stoll honored as she leaves S-W school board

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of school board member Georgeanna Stoll, who resigned from the Board of Education on Sept. 23 after selling her home to her daughter and moving out of the Sussex-Wantage Area.

The Board of Education accepted her resignation with only one “no” vote, which was delivered in a joking manner by Board of Education President Nick D’Agostino, not wanting her to leave the board.

He thanked Stoll, who is one of two Sussex Borough representatives on the school board, for the years they have served on the board together and they’ve seen a lot of turnover on the nine-person panel.

“She never got into any of the drama or anything like that, and she was always focused on serving her community, and we’re going to miss her greatly,” D’Agostino said.

Superintendent Michael Gall said it is rare to come across a school board member as kind and compassionate as Stoll.

“She is the personification of grace under fire while living a life of giving back to her community,” Gall said, just before presenting her with a plaque to commemorate her last school board meeting.

Stoll spoke through tears as she addressed the school board after being presented with the plaque.

“I enjoyed the last few years I served as a board member,” she said. “I had the chance two work with many members, who were all a pleasure to work with. I will truly miss being on the board.”