Students honored for caring

Twenty students received Middle School Caring Awards presented by the Sussex County School Counselors Association.
The event was held during a breakfast gathering in April at Sussex County Community College.
The students were chosen by guidance counselors for their caring attitude toward their school environment and the wider community.
The recipients:
Avery Brennan, Long Pond School, Andover.
Alina Fee, Byram Township Intermediate School.
Savanna Laver, Frankford Township School.
Adrian Urrutia, Franklin Borough School.
Luke Cole, Green Hills School, Green Township.
Mia Damms, Hamburg Public School.
Sydney Cascone, Hardyston Township School.
Grace Jurgaitis, Hopatcong Middle School.
Owen Simmons, Kittatinny Regional Middle School.
Hailey Jenkins, Lafayette Township School.
Kasiah Schenk, Montague School.
Brandon Sanchez-Casas, Halsted Middle School, Newton.
Sara Mahr, Northwest Christian School, Newton.
Maya Mianowski, Ogdensburg School.
Sarah Esposito, Sparta Middle School.
Mackenzie Shivas, Sussex County Charter School for Technology.
Anika Thiessen, Sussex Christian School.
Efrem Valdes-Sealy, Sussex Middle School.
Emily Perry, Valley Road School, Stanhope.
Scarlette Phillips, Glen Meadow School, Vernon.