A Stuff the Van competition is planned Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Weis Markets in Newton and Franklin will compete to collect the most food donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations may be made at the stores at 121 Water St., Newton, and at 140 Route 23, Franklin.

For information, call the Weekend Bag Program at 973-713-8277 or send email to theweekendbagprogram@gmail.com