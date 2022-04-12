Sussex Borough introduces budget

The Sussex Borough Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday before voting on adoption of its 2022 municipal budget.

The council unanimously introduced the budget on April 5. Councilman Jake Little was absent.

Borough Chief Financial Officer said the budget is exactly the same as the January draft. He said there were slight changes reserved for uncollected taxes.

Marceau said the budget represents a 2.55 percent increase, about $41.50 on the average borough home. The borough is still $11,000 below the 2 percent cap.

There are two caps on the budget. There is a 2 percent cap on the tax levy and a 2.5 percent cap on the budget. The council also introduced an ordinance that established a 3.5 percent cap bank.

“We don’t actually go up to 3.5 percent,” Marceau said. “What this does is takes the different that we don’t use and puts an additional appropriations cap bank in case further down the road if we need that. It’s really just a budget tool. Should we need it in a subsequent year, we would have that available to us.”