Sussex Borough to apply for $400K grant

The Sussex Borough on Nov. 15 approved the application for a $400,000 grant to install an electrical system to the water tower for a generator and for instrument improvements to the water system.

The extension of electrical service to the water storage tank is in response to requirements made by the Environmental Protection Agency. The borough also is seeking to extend service to the water storage tank and the private road that Sussex Christian school is on.

The electricity will supply power to the mixer in the tank. That will involve the installation of two 1-inch conduits. One would be for power, and the other controls a distance of about 1,000 feet. A new meter pan and breaker panel also will be required.

A variety of small improvements also are needed at the water treatment plant to optimize the operation.

The borough can apply for a maximum of $400,000.