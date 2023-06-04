Sussex County Farmers and Craft Market opens Saturday

The Sussex County Farmers and Craft Market at the county fairgrounds will open on the second Saturday of each month, starting June 10.

Sussex County farmers will supply beef from Grass Pond Farm, eggs from Willow Brook Farm, veggies from George Fetzer’s Farm and products, such as Our Woods Maple Syrup, Top of the Mountain Honey, Blue Hill Farm blueberries, and Springhouse Dairy milk and cheeses.

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) of Newton High School will have flats of veggies and flowers for purchase. Proceeds from the sales help these young farmers continue their education.

The special opening-day celebration will include an Alpaca Kissing Booth, hosted by the Awesome Alpaca Adventures 4-H Club, and free ice cream from Andersen Farms.

Crafters include Cheryl Sanchez’s hand-made soaps, wood crafts by William Hull, Muggle Craft, Garden Art by Sandy Hull, hand-knit items and Alpaca fiber yarns from Hidden Pastures, books and crafts of Zoo Momma and more.

The market is located at 37 Plains Road, just inside the fairgrounds, Augusta. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.