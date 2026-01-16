Sussex County launches survey on needs of older residents

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, in partnership with the New Jersey Division of Aging Services and AARP, has announced the launch of an Age-Friendly Communities Needs Assessment Survey.

The survey seeks input from Sussex County residents age 60 and older to better understand community strengths, needs and priorities that support healthy aging and quality of life. Developed by AARP, the survey is available online exclusively to Sussex County residents at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SussexCountyAFC. Paper copies are available for those who prefer a non-digital option. Responses will be accepted through March 30, 2026.

Survey results will help guide future planning, programs and initiatives aimed at creating more age-friendly communities throughout Sussex County. The Division of Senior Services encourages older adults to participate and share their experiences, noting that senior feedback is essential to helping residents age safely, independently and with dignity.