The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) recently announced the addition of “Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep” resources for all SCLS cardholders through the library’s website: sussexcountylibrary.org/databases. This free resource can help users prepare for the GED, SAT, ACT, PSAT, GRE, LSAT, MCAT, TOEFL, U.S. citizenship, the military, job searching, new careers, and more. Find in-depth information on college programs, tuition assistance, and career paths. Plus, use templates to create visually interesting resumés, cover letters, and websites that can be externally shared with prospective employers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the NJ State Library to offer this resource to our patrons,” stated Library Director Will Porter. “For over 50 years Peterson’s has been a leading name in data collection and test prep. The content is constantly expanding, and is now available online to anyone with an SCLS library card. For borrowers with no online access, we have Chromebooks and Hotspots available for checkout as well.”

A free Sussex County Library card is available to anyone living, working or going to school in Sussex County (except Sparta). Apply in person at any SCLS location or online at sussexcountylibrary.org/get-library-card. For questions, call the library at 973-948-3660.