Sussex County quilt project marks 250th anniversary of U.S. founding

A quilt commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States has been created in Sussex County.

The project was conceived by Jane Krueger, who organized the effort and coordinated with area historical organizations to assemble a group of 11 participants.

The quilt features original block designs representing each community in Sussex County, along with additional county-themed imagery. The Sussex County seal is displayed at the center of the quilt.

Participants in the project included Sally Chernati, Kayla Chirip, Linda Chirip, Monica Higbie, Nancy Holleran, Krueger, Jeanne Ortiz, Jessica Paladini, Judy Perentin, Marie Sandauer and Judy Williams.