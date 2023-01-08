Sussex officials may revise rules on property sale

The Sussex Borough Council plans to repeal and replace an ordinance that put a borough-owned property up for sale.

The council on Dec. 20 approved an ordinance that put 12-18 Main St. up for sale. It is a former commercial property that has been owned by the borough since 2019, according to county property records.

Changes to the ordinance were requested by Borough Attorney Frank McGovern after he spoke to the auctioneer.

“Based on his experience, he suggests very strongly that we eliminate a due diligence provision that’s in there that would otherwise allow the bidder – after being awarded the contract – to go in for a period of time to examine the place and then be able to back out,” he said. “It’s not a good idea.”

It is better if the borough says the property has a lot of problems, he said.

The new ordinance also delays the deadline for bids to March 9 to allow more time to market the property.

Whoever wins the property at auction would be required to apply for a site plan review and would have to post a performance bond.

A public hearing and vote on the revised ordinance will be Tuesday, Jan. 17.