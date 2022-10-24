Sussex to put theatre, parking lot up for sale

The Sussex Borough Council on Oct. 23 introduced ordinances to sell the former Crescent Theatre building and an adjacent parking lot, establishing minimum bids for both.

The two properties, the theater located at 74 Fountain Square and the parking lot, located 11-17 Harrison St. were previously packaged to be sold together, but the council wanted to split the package apart into separate sales.

The council set a minimum bid for the theatre at $159,000 and the Harrison Street property at $106,900. The theatre also has a reversion clause that states that the property must remain a theater, and if it does not, it would revert back to borough ownership. There are no restrictions on the Harrison Street property.

Borough Attorney Frank McGovern said the council is free to reject the bids, even if they come in at above the minimum.

There will be a public hearing on both ordinances at the borough’s Nov. 1 meeting.