Sussex-Wantage a ‘high-performing’ school district

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District has been designated a high-performing district during a recent New Jersey Quality Single Accountability Continuum review by the state Dept. of Education.

The school was evaluated on five categories, and it received a 100 percent in both fiscal management and governance and a 97 percent in personnel.

The district only received below a 90 percent in two categories: Operations (85) and Instruction and Program (80)

A district needs to score at least an 80 percent in each of the five categories to be named designated as “high performing.” The QSAC review is performed every three years and will be done again in 2024-25. Sussex-Wantage’s review was done during the 2021-22 school year.

“I’ve been here a long time and I don’t recall a time when we were rated high performing,” Superintendent Michael Gall said. “I know that may sound self-serving, but I genuinely don’t.”