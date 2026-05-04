Sussex-Wantage Historical Society to hold annual meeting

The Sussex-Wantage Historical Society will hold its annual member meeting at noon May 17 at the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society Museum, 37 Main St.

The meeting is open to the public, and attendees do not need to be members to participate.

Organizers said the event offers an opportunity for visitors to tour the museum, share ideas for the organization’s focus in the coming year and discuss ways to participate in the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Those interested in joining the historical society will also be able to sign up for membership at the meeting.