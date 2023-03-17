Sussex-Wantage school board submits $29 million budget

The Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education approved a preliminary budget of nearly $29 million for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting March 16.

The spending plan will be submitted to the Executive County Superintendent of Schools for approval.

The budget calls for general fund expenditures of about $27.1 million with about $1.7 million expected in special revenue.

District officials are anticipating outside revenue, which includes state aid, of about $9.6 million and total revenue of about $11.3 million.

The budget also calls for a tax levy of about $17.5 million, a 2 percent increase from last year.

For the 2022-23 school year, the board approved a budget of about $48.9 million with a a tax levy of about $17 million, a 1.95 percent increase from the previous year.

The 2023-24 proposed budget calls for $576,273 in the capital reserve fund to be used to replace windows at Sussex Middle School and repair sidewalks and stairs at Wantage Elementary School. The district also plans to use $250,000 from the maintenance reserve fund for repairs and maintenance projects throughout the district.

Superintendent Michael Gall commended the board and its Finance Committee for the budget.

“They do a remarkable job balancing the needs of the district and the students with being financially and fiscally responsible,” he said.

After approval, the budget will be sent back to the school district.

The school board plans a public hearing on it before a final vote April 27.