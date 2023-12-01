Sussex-Wantage School District, union reach new contract

The Sussex-Wantage Education Association (SWEA) and the school district reached a new contract Nov. 29, union president Lisa Farenfeld said.

“We are finally settled and content with the results,” she said.

SWEA members held a demonstration Nov. 29 at Sussex Middle School to let residents know that they were working without a contract. The last contract expired June 30.

The new contract will be voted on by the Board of Education at its meeting Dec. 21.

The SWEA represents teachers, paraprofessionals, playground/cafeteria aides, secretarial staff, custodians, counselors and nurses.