x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sussex-Wantage School District, union reach new contract

Wantage /
| 01 Dec 2023 | 03:32
    Members of the Sussex-Wantage Education Association (SWEA) hold a demonstration Nov. 29 at Sussex Middle School. (Photos provided)
    Members of the Sussex-Wantage Education Association (SWEA) hold a demonstration Nov. 29 at Sussex Middle School. (Photos provided)
    Sussex-Wantage School District, union reach new contract

The Sussex-Wantage Education Association (SWEA) and the school district reached a new contract Nov. 29, union president Lisa Farenfeld said.

“We are finally settled and content with the results,” she said.

SWEA members held a demonstration Nov. 29 at Sussex Middle School to let residents know that they were working without a contract. The last contract expired June 30.

The new contract will be voted on by the Board of Education at its meeting Dec. 21.

The SWEA represents teachers, paraprofessionals, playground/cafeteria aides, secretarial staff, custodians, counselors and nurses.